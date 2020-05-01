The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) Futsal Open Cup 2020 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Futsal Open Cup was supposed to take place tomorrow 2 May 2020 in two cities of Mandalay and Yangon.

“The current situation has affected many aspects of life, including sports. The government has put in place rules to help deal with the situation and we will have to follow them. We will arrange to hold the tournaments after this outbreak is over,” said Ye Mon Htut, the Chairman of the MFF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, all Futsal clubs have dispersed their players to train at home.