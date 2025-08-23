The FIM MotoGP Stewards make it three places each for the #43 and #73 after their on-track argument.

An on-track argument between two riders became three on Friday afternoon in Hungary as a disagreement between Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) and Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) rolled on round the track – and into the path of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). Miller and Alex Marquez were called to see the FIM MotoGP Stewards after the incident, which you can watch below – along with their reactions.

They blame each other, Bagnaia blamed both, and the Stewards gave Miller and Alex Marquez a three-place grid penalty each for the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary, which applies on Sunday. Reason by the rulebook: slow on line in the last 20 minutes of Practice, disrupting another rider.

