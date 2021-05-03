The Thriller cashed in on Fabio Quartararo’s issues to take a first MotoGP™ victory since the 2016 Dutch TT

He was written off and slated from every angle after a turbulent start to 2021. But Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) silenced every single one of those critics by shocking the two-wheeled world and taking an unlikely win at the Red Bull Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Australian was the ultimate opportunist as he pounced all over a serious problem that saw Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) fall from a comfortable two second lead to outside the top ten in just a handful of laps. Joining Miller on the podium was new MotoGP™ World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, making it the first Ducati 1-2 in three years, and Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli.