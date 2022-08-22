After a huge Turn 4 highside on Lap 1 of the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, 2020 World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) has suffered a right ankle fractures.
Mir suffers ankle injury after major highside
The Suzuki was sent flying from his GSX-RR on the opening lap of the Austrian GP, with ligament damage since confirmed in his right foot
The Spaniard was launched from his GSX-RR on the exit of Turn 4 and landed heavily in the gravel trap, with a trip to the medical centre straight after the crash revealing injuries to his right ankle. Mir will undergo further checks on Monday to find out the full extent of his injury.
“Mir made a quick start and was getting in the mix when he was launched into the air and landed heavily. He went directly to the medical centre where X-rays confirmed fractures and bone fragments in his right ankle. He will undergo further checks on Monday, including an MRI scan to rule out ligament damage,” said Team Suzuki Ecstar in a press release after the race.