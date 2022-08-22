Ho Chi Minh City I won the Vietnam Women’s National Cup 2022 after beating Hanoi I 5-4 on penalties.

The score at the end of regulation was 0-0.

Both teams had their chances and even without inspirational midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu, it did not affect HCMC I one bit as they created a string of chances that should have seen a better finish.

On the other hand, Hanoi I did not fare any better with Van Su, Bui Thi Trang and Hai Yen all guilty of missing the target.

In the end, HCMC I held their nerves intact to beat Hanoi I 5-4 in the penalty shootout to lift the Vietnam Women’s National Cup 2022.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...