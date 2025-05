Satoru Mochizuki, the head coach of the Indonesia Women’s National Team, has named a squad of 26 players ahead of the next FIFA Women’s Match Days at the end of May.

Indonesia will take on Jordan and Bangladesh in a triangular tournament in the Middle East nation.

Sydney Sari Hopper from US club Tulsa FC was the only foreign-based player called up for this camp.

During the last FIFA Women’s Match Days in February, Indonesia beat Saudi Arabia 1-0, with the only goal of the game coming off Reva Octaviani’s penalty.

INDONESIA WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Laita Roati Masykuroh (Arema Women FC)

Indri Yuliyanti (Adhyaksa FC)

Ghadiza Asnanza (Persib)

Alleana Ayu Arumy (Asprov DKI Jakarta)

DEFENDERS

Feni Binsbarek (Toli FC)

Vivi Oktavia Riski (Roket FC)

Shafira Ika Putri (Asprov Jakarta)

Remini Rumbewas (Toli FC)

Gea Yumanda (Raga Negeri FC)

Jazlyn Kayla Firyal (Roket FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Sheva Imut Furyzcha (Makati FC)

Viny Silfianus Sunaryo (Raga Negeri FC)

Helsya Maesyaroh (Asprov Jawa Barat)

Shifana Nadhifa (Bina Sentra Semarang)

Claudia Scheunemann (Asprov Banten)

Safa Kurnia Salsabila (Asprov Jawa Timur)

Jezlyn Kayla Azkha (Roket FC)

Rosdilah Nurrohmah (Raga Negeri FC)

Nasywa Zetira Rambe (Makati FC)

Aulia Arifah (Asprov Banten)

STRIKERS

Sydney Sari Hopper (Tulsa FC)

Nasywa Salsabila (Persib)

Marsela Yuliana Awi (Toli FC)

Ajeng Sri Handayani (Persib)

Reva Octaviani (Raga Negeri FC)

Nabila Saputri (Asprov Banten)

