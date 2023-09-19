Time trialist Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil will lead Malaysia’s challenge at PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 as the list of riders to carry the nation’s challenge for the race which will start with Stage 1 in Kerteh, this Saturday.
Other than Mohamad Izzat, the other riders are Muhsin Al Redha Misbah; Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli, Zulhemi Zainal, Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri and Muhammad Zawawi Azman.
Team Manager is Ahmad Ikram Zakaria with Mohd Yusuf Abdul Nasir as the head coach and where he will be assisted by Amir Mustafa Rusli alongside mechanic Shahrul Azman Abdullah.
From the list of six riders, 28–year–old Mohamad Izzat Hilmi, a former Sapura Cycling Team rider time trialist, is the only rider to remain with the national team after wearing the national colours at LTdL 2022 and 2020 editions.
The others who had previously been with Sapura are Muhsin Al Redha Misbah, 26, another specialist in the time trial, and Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli, 24, who had been the National Champion of the ITT events four times before.
29-year-old Muhammad Zawawi Azman is another former Sapura stalwart who had also been with NSC Mycron previously while Muhammad Shaiful Adlan, 25 will provide versatility alongside youngster Zulhemi Zainal, 23.
Last year, the national team lost a rider – Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal – as early as Stage 1 while Kee Zhe Yie emerged 62nd in the General Classification (GC) for Malaysian to be ranked 19th overall.
In the LTdL 2020, Muhammad Danieal Haikal finished 44th in the GC while the national team ranked 21st overall.
PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 with the theme ‘Beat The Heat’ is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through the National Sports Council (MSN) and the support of the National Cycling Federation of Malaysia (PKBM), starts in Kerteh, Terengganu on September 23 and ends at the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers (KLCC) on 30 September.
LTdL 2023, with a ProSeries status, will travel through 11 of the 12 states in the Peninsula, covering a total distance of 1,278.1km.
A total of 132 riders representing 2 WorldTeam teams, 8 ProTeam teams, 11 Continental teams and one national team will participate.
SENARAI PASUKAN LTDL 2023
|BIL.
|PASUKAN
|KATEGORI
|NEGARA DIDAFTARKAN
|1.
|ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|UCI WORLD TEAM
|KAZAKHSTAN
|2.
|EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST
|UCI WORLD TEAM
|USA
|3.
|CAJA RURAL-SEGUROS RGA
|UCI PROTEAM
|SEPANYOL
|4.
|EQUIPO KERN PHARMA
|UCI PROTEAM
|SEPANYOL
|5.
|EUSKALTEL – EUSKADI
|UCIPROTEAM
|SEPANYOL
|6.
|GREEN PROJECT – BARDIANI CSF – FAIZANE
|UCI PROTEAM
|ITALI
|7.
|TEAM CORRATEC – SELLE ITALIA
|UCI PROTEAM
|ITALI
|8.
|HUMAN POWERED HEALTH
|UCI PROTEAM
|USA
|9.
|TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|UCI PROTEAM
|SWITZERLAND
|10.
|BOLTON EQUITIES BLACK SPOKE PRO CYCLING
|UCI PROTEAM
|NEW ZEALAND
|11,
|TERENGGANU POLYGON CYCLING TEAM
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|MALAYSIA
|12.
|7ELEVEN CLIQQ – AIR21 BY ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|FILIPINA
|13.
|NUSANTARA CYCLING TEAM
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|INDONESIA
|14.
|HENGXIANG CYCLING TEAM
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|CHINA
|15.
|LI NING STAR
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|CHINA
|16.
|GIANT CYCLING TEAM
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|CHINA
|17.
|ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|AUSTRALIA
|18.
|KSPO PROFESSIONAL
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|KOREA SELATAN
|19.
|JCL TEAM UKYO
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|JEPUN
|20.
|ROOJAI ONLINE INSURANCE
|UCI CONTINENTAL
|THAILAND
|21.
|THAILAND CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM
|CONTINENTAL
|THAILAND
|22.
|MALAYSIA NATIONAL TEAM
|CONTINENTAL
|KEBANGSAAN