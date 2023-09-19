Time trialist Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil will lead Malaysia’s challenge at PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 as the list of riders to carry the nation’s challenge for the race which will start with Stage 1 in Kerteh, this Saturday.

Other than Mohamad Izzat, the other riders are Muhsin Al Redha Misbah; Muhammad Nur Aiman ​​Rosli, Zulhemi Zainal, Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri and Muhammad Zawawi Azman.

Team Manager is Ahmad Ikram Zakaria with Mohd Yusuf Abdul Nasir as the head coach and where he will be assisted by Amir Mustafa Rusli alongside mechanic Shahrul Azman Abdullah.

From the list of six riders, 28–year–old Mohamad Izzat Hilmi, a former Sapura Cycling Team rider time trialist, is the only rider to remain with the national team after wearing the national colours at LTdL 2022 and 2020 editions.

The others who had previously been with Sapura are Muhsin Al Redha Misbah, 26, another specialist in the time trial, and Muhammad Nur Aiman ​​Rosli, 24, who had been the National Champion of the ITT events four times before.

29-year-old Muhammad Zawawi Azman is another former Sapura stalwart who had also been with NSC Mycron previously while Muhammad Shaiful Adlan, 25 will provide versatility alongside youngster Zulhemi Zainal, 23.

Last year, the national team lost a rider – Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal – as early as Stage 1 while Kee Zhe Yie emerged 62nd in the General Classification (GC) for Malaysian to be ranked 19th overall.

In the LTdL 2020, Muhammad Danieal Haikal finished 44th in the GC while the national team ranked 21st overall.

PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 with the theme ‘Beat The Heat’ is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through the National Sports Council (MSN) and the support of the National Cycling Federation of Malaysia (PKBM), starts in Kerteh, Terengganu on September 23 and ends at the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers (KLCC) on 30 September.

LTdL 2023, with a ProSeries status, will travel through 11 of the 12 states in the Peninsula, covering a total distance of 1,278.1km.

A total of 132 riders representing 2 WorldTeam teams, 8 ProTeam teams, 11 Continental teams and one national team will participate.

SENARAI PASUKAN LTDL 2023

BIL. PASUKAN KATEGORI NEGARA DIDAFTARKAN 1. ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM UCI WORLD TEAM KAZAKHSTAN 2. EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST UCI WORLD TEAM USA 3. CAJA RURAL-SEGUROS RGA UCI PROTEAM SEPANYOL 4. EQUIPO KERN PHARMA UCI PROTEAM SEPANYOL 5. EUSKALTEL – EUSKADI UCIPROTEAM SEPANYOL 6. GREEN PROJECT – BARDIANI CSF – FAIZANE UCI PROTEAM ITALI 7. TEAM CORRATEC – SELLE ITALIA UCI PROTEAM ITALI 8. HUMAN POWERED HEALTH UCI PROTEAM USA 9. TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM UCI PROTEAM SWITZERLAND 10. BOLTON EQUITIES BLACK SPOKE PRO CYCLING UCI PROTEAM NEW ZEALAND 11, TERENGGANU POLYGON CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL MALAYSIA 12. 7ELEVEN CLIQQ – AIR21 BY ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES UCI CONTINENTAL FILIPINA 13. NUSANTARA CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL INDONESIA 14. HENGXIANG CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 15. LI NING STAR UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 16. GIANT CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 17. ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL AUSTRALIA 18. KSPO PROFESSIONAL UCI CONTINENTAL KOREA SELATAN 19. JCL TEAM UKYO UCI CONTINENTAL JEPUN 20. ROOJAI ONLINE INSURANCE UCI CONTINENTAL THAILAND 21. THAILAND CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM CONTINENTAL THAILAND 22. MALAYSIA NATIONAL TEAM CONTINENTAL KEBANGSAAN

