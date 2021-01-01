World No. 1 Kento Momota is looking forward to the series of Thai badminton events 2021 this month after the long lay-off due to COVID-19.

The Yonex Thailand Open will be played on 12-17 January, to be followed by the Toyota Thailand Open on 19-24 January while the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 will take place on 27-31 January.

“At the Thai Open, I have the opportunity to face players from other countries. I want to go there and show what I can do as the best Japanese player,” said Momota after winning the Japan National Championship.

Momota bounced back from a first set defeat to beat world No. 11 Kanta Tsuneyama in the final to prove that he had put the horrific accident he suffered after winning the Malaysia Open in early 2020 behind him.

