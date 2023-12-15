The rugby sevens repechage tournament for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place in Monaco on 21-23 June, 2024. The prestigious event returns to Stade Louis II, which also hosted final qualification events prior to the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Stade Louis II in Monaco will provide the stage for deciding the final men’s and women’s qualifiers for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 rugby sevens competition

The three-day competition featuring 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams will take place on 21-23 June 2024

South Africa’s Blitzboks head a strong men’s field, which also includes regular HSBC SVNS teams Canada, Great Britain and Spain

11 men’s and 11 women’s teams from all six World Rugby regions have already secured their spots in Paris via the HSBC SVNS and regional qualification competitions

Rugby Sevens is set to provide an unforgettable curtain raiser at Stade de France as the first sport to kick-off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July 2024

World Rugby has today confirmed the rugby sevens repechage tournament for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place in Monaco on 21-23 June, 2024. The prestigious event returns to Stade Louis II, which also hosted final qualification events prior to the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The World Rugby Sevens Repechage represents the last chance for teams to earn a highly coveted place at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, with 22 of the 24 teams confirmed. Just one men’s team and one women’s team will earn the right to line up at the Stade de France in Paris.

The tournament will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams all vying to achieve the ultimate prize in rugby sevens of representing their country on the biggest global sporting stage of them all.

The men’s competition will be decided between Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Great Britain, Hong Kong China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Spain, Tonga and Uganda.

South Africa’s Blitzboks will be strong contenders after winning the first round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai in December, while Canada, Great Britain and Spain are also core teams on the top level rugby sevens circuit.

The women’s tournament looks wide open and will feature Argentina, China, Czechia, Hong Kong China, Kenya, Jamaica, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Poland, Samoa and Uganda with Czechia making their Repechage debut.

Rugby sevens is set to provide an unforgettable curtain raiser at Stade de France as the first sport to kick-off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July 2024.

All six World Rugby regions are represented among the 11 men’s and 11 women’s teams that have already secured their spots in Paris via the HSBC SVNS and regional qualification competitions.

In the men’s event, hosts France are joined by New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia who booked their places in Paris by ranking in the top four positions of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023, along with six regional qualification tournament winners in Uruguay (South America), Ireland (Europe), USA (North America), Kenya (Africa), Samoa (Oceania) and Japan (Asia).

The women’s Olympic line-up includes New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and USA as the top four qualifiers through the 2023 World Series, along with hosts France. They have been joined by Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, South Africa, Fiji and Japan as regional qualification tournament winners in the women’s tournament.

The World Rugby event, which will be hosted by the Monaco Rugby Union in partnership with the Monegasque government will take place over three days from 21-23 June.

Rugby Sevens is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the Paris Games, following the outstanding success of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

The remaining tickets are available via the Paris 2024 website here.

Fiji’s men have dominated the Olympic competition to date with double gold medal success on debut at Rio 2016 and again in Tokyo five years later. New Zealand are the reigning women’s Olympic champions and Australia won the inaugural women’s Olympic gold medal in Rio.

MORE ABOUT RUGBY AT THE OLYMPICS >>

The inclusion of rugby sevens for the in the Olympic Games at Rio 2016 had a profound effect on the sport, attracting an estimated 30 million new fans globally. Rugby sevens is set to bring a party atmosphere to the start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with music, a vibrant and colourful crowd alongside the incredible skill, speed and passion on show from some of the best athletes in the world on the pitch.

The Olympic Final Qualification Tournament comes at a hugely exciting time for rugby sevens. The relaunched HSBC SVNS Series got off to an incredible start in Dubai and Cape Town, before progressing to Perth in January.

The new series, culminating in a winner-takes-all Grand Final in Madrid, provides a clear pathway for rugby sevens teams across the world to regular competition between the best teams and the ultimate platform of the Olympic Games.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The Olympic Games are the biggest multi-sport event in the world and a stage like no other for rugby players to share with other incredible athletes from across the globe.

The prize of being able to compete for your country for an Olympic medal is an incredibly precious one and I am sure we will see some intense and passionate world-class rugby in Monaco as team’s compete for those highly coveted final qualification places to achieve their Olympic dreams.

“We know from Rugby World Cup 2023 what an amazing rugby show Paris can put on and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be no different with knowledgeable and passionate fans filling the stadium.

“It is a hugely exciting time for rugby sevens, with the launch of HSBC SVNS we are showing what our sport can offer not just on the pitch but through music, live experiences, food, and of course, the incredible abilities of some of the fittest, strongest and most impressive athletes on the planet. The future is very bright for rugby sevens and I would like to wish all the best to those competing to join us at one of the biggest shows on earth at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco said: “It is a great honour to be hosting the Olympic qualification tournament in Monaco for the third time in a row. Rugby sevens is playing an increasingly important part in the Principality and we are delighted to be part of this wonderful adventure. We wish the 2024 Olympic qualification tournaments great success.” – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...