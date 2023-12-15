Young Elephants FC have been crowned champions of the inaugural Lao Women’s League 2023.

After 14 matches played, Young Elephants garnered 39 points from 13 wins and one loss.

They finished the season with a comfortable 11 points ahead of runners-up Ezra FC – the same as third-placed Master 7 FC.

Viengchanh FC finished at the bottom of the heap without a single point and having conceded a whopping 181 goals.

For winning the league, Young Elephants won 100,000,000 Lao Kip (USD 4,800), Ezra FC 50,000,000 Lao Kip (USD 2,400), and Master7 FC 20,000,000 Lao Kip (USD 970).

“We are very delighted to have won the Lao Women’s League. Everyone at the club is excited to win the league which was tough and where we faced several challenges in our very first season,” said Young Elephants FC captain Aphatsala Chanthavongxay.

“We have been longing for this league for the longest time and we are so very happy that it is here. And the most important thing is that we won.”

All matches were played at the LFF Training Centre Field and Field 2 with the league supported by FIFA, Lao Telecom, Evo Store, Vari Drinking Water and Vientiane ICE.

