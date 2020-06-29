The VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in Vietnam has attracted more than 4,000 runners – both professionals and amateurs.

The event will be held in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dịnh Province next month on 26 July 2020.

The annual marathon themed ‘Run with the Sea and Sun’ this year, will feature a full marathon (42km), a half marathon (21km), and 10km and 5km races.

There will also be a 1.5-kilometre Fun Kids Marathon for children aged under the 13-years-old.

The total prize on offer is USD 43,000.

