India will make its debut on the MotoGP™ calendar in 2023 as MotoGP™ gets ready to take on Buddh International Circuit, as the Grand Prix of Bharat. The country is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads.

Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75% of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the MotoGP™ paddock.