The CUCKOO Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2021 has officially been cancelled.

The FA of Malaysia (FAM) made the statement today after taking into consideration the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the best decision to be taken at the moment as this will allow teams to make better plans to compete in the competition next season,” as stated in the statement.

The decision was also taken in line with the current status of the competition which has yet to receive official permission from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the National Security Council (MKN).

#AFF

