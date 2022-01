The Malaysian Premier Futsal League (MPFL) will start on 14 January 2022 at the National Sports Complex (Panasonic) in Shah Alam.

Circuit 1 will take place on 14-16 January 2022 with Kedah set to take on TRW Kelantan FC in the opening game on Friday morning.

Circuit 2 will be from 21-23 January 2022 at the same venue.

Following the last-minute withdrawals of Sabah and Melaka, there will now be only 15 teams taking part.

