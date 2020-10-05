Final spurt in the DTM: After a short break, four races within eight days on October 10, 11, 17 and 18 are on the agenda at Zolder, Belgium, that could decide the fight for the drivers’ title. With championship leader Nico Müller (242 points), his teammate Robin Frijns (224 points) and title defender René Rast (195 points), three Audi drivers are fighting for the prestigious title. In purely mathematical terms, four more drivers still have a chance, but after the first of the four races at Zolder on Saturday, the title fight could be reduced to the three most outstanding drivers of the season. “At the Nürburgring, you’ve seen how quickly you can lose points,” says Nico Müller, who won two of the four races in the Eifel, but also came “only” fifth twice due to a sensor issue and a collision. The fact that Robin Frijns, currently his toughest rival in the title fight, is his own teammate at Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, does not bother the Swiss – quite the opposite is the case: “Robin and I are friends and have been able to handle this special situation well so far. I think that working so closely together makes us just so strong compared to the other teams.” “There are still three weekends to go, six races and lots of points for grabs, anything can still happen,” says Robin Frijns. “We have to keep working hard and see where we stand after the second Zolder weekend. Then it’s ‘all in!’ for the finale at Hockenheim.” René Rast from Audi Sport Team Rosberg is already 47 points behind Nico Müller and 29 behind Robin Frijns. “Unfortunately, the gap has remained more or less the same over the last few races, we’re simply not getting any closer,” says the two-time DTM champion. “We only have three weekends left and a lot has to happen to catch up with Nico and Robin. But of course, we’re not giving up.” All three title candidates like the track at Zolder. “Last year, Zolder was new for me,” says Nico Müller. “The track is exciting, ‘oldschool’ – a real challenge and really spectacular with our DTM cars. There’s a new asphalt this year, so probably even more grip. That means even more fun in the car for us.” Zolder is a home game for Robin Frijns. “I live only 30 minutes away and know the track very well,” says the Dutchman. “Zolder is a small Nordschleife that doesn’t forgive mistakes – I like that. In qualifying, you’ve got to nail a good lap because overtaking is extremely difficult at Zolder. I was already fast there last year – and with my qualifying pace this year I’m really optimistic.” Frijns started from pole position five times in 2020 and is the only driver who started from one of the top three grid positions in all twelve races. This season, Frijns collected 26 points in qualifying alone, Müller 21, Rast 17. The defending champion also has fond memories of Zolder. “I won the Sunday race there last year,” says Rast. “The track is pretty cool. It’s right in the middle of nature. There are hardly any run-off zones. I agree with Robin: It’s like a little Nordschleife.”