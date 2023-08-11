The Myanmar Under-23 national team fell to a 2-0 loss to Myanmar National League side Yangon United in a friendly.

The test match was played over three periods of 30 minutes each and was being used to prepare the Myanmar U23 side for the AFF U23 Championship 2023 that starts next week.

The goalscorers for Yangon United were Thurein Soe and Habila.

For the AFF U23 Championship 2023, Myanmar are in Group A against Thailand, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

They will open their campaign against host Thailand on 17 August 2023.

