The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) plan to add four more teams to make it a ten-team Myanmar Women’s League 2024.

The fifth edition of the Myanmar Women’s League last year had six teams and they were Myawaddy, ISPE, Thitsar Ahman, Yangon United, Sports & Education and Young Lionesses.

With plans to start another assault for the SEA Games Women’s Football crown next year, adding more teams would certainly give a certain edge to the current set of players who will undergo national selection.

At the last edition of the Myanmar Women’s League, Myawady FC emerged winners where they will represent the country for this year’s group stage of the AFC Women’s Club Championship.

Like this: Like Loading...