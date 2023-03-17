The BA of Malaysia’s top-notch junior players are showing great consistency in the Petronas National Under-21 Badminton Championships in Ipoh.

Leading the pack in the men’s singles event is No 1 seed Chia Jeng Hon who engineered a 21-16, 21-14 fourth-round victory over Darrell Chew Sen Xian for a quarterfinal showdown against Penang’s Samuel Lee (rank 9/16). Samuel defeated Goh Shun Khiat of Sarawak 21-18, 21-11.

Jeng Hon lost to Justin Hoh, currently ranked 83 in the world, in the final of the 2022 edition of the championships and is determined to turn his fortunes around in the absence of the defending champion.

Joining Jeng Hon and Samuel in the last eight are BAM players Mohd Haris Sufian Rushdan (3/4), Faiq Muhammad (9/16), Ewe Eogene Eon (3/4) and second seed Hooi Shao Herng.

Mohd Haris scalped V. Poopathi 21-13, 21-8 and meets Tan Zhen Tseng in the q-finals, Faiq edged Tan Kean Wei from Penang 21-18, 21-19 and faces Eogene next while Shao Herng is drawn to meet Goh Shun Huat (9/16). Shao Herng, however, received a walkover from Sie Zhe Lo in the fourth round.

In the women’s singles division, national player and top seed Siti Nurshuhaini Azman advanced into the quarterfinals alongside BAM’s representatives Carmen Ting Wei Wen, Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi and second seed Ong Xin Yee.

The others in the quarterfinals are Loh Zhi Wei (Selangor), Loh Zi Yu (Johor), Myisha Mohd Khairul and Selangor’s Eng Lee qi.

In the quarterfinal matchups, Siti Nurshuhaini goes up against Zhi Wei; Carmen faces Zi Yu, Meisha takes on Siti Zulaikha and Xin Yee meets Ler Qi.

In women’s doubles, the top pair of Lee Xin Jie-Vannee Gobi (BAM) advanced to the third round following a 21-16, 21-16 win over Selangor’s K. Nilasha-K.Reesha.

Other BAM pairs in the third round are Nicole Chau Huan-Nicole Tan Pei En, Clarissa San Yee Wen-Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Chan Wen Tse-Maisarah Ramdan, Chong JieYu-Lai Ting Cen and the pair of Carmen Ting Wei Wen-Ong Xin Yee.

Like this: Like Loading...