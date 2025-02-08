A new era for the National Premier Leagues (NPL) begins this week as the 2025 Men’s competition kicks off with a place in the inaugural National Second Tier (NST) competition up for grabs.

As previously announced by Football Australia, eight invitational clubs comprised of the Member Federation NPL State Premiers* from their respective 2025 domestic seasons, will join the eight NST foundation clubs in a ‘Champions League’ format, kicking off on 10 October 2025. The NPL Premiers will secure their place in the national competition based on sporting merit, which will further elevate the NPL and provide added excitement amongst the local football community.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/national-premier-leagues-return-2025

