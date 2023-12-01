From the analysis of social and environmental impacts, here are the strategies for an increasingly sustainable future involving the entire ecosystem.

The 5th edition of Sport Industry Talk, organised by RCS Academy Business School, was held today at the headquarters of the Corriere della Sera, one of Italy’s leading newspapers.

Innovation, investments, and new horizons for the relaunch of the sports industry. This was the title chosen for the initiative, which was managed by the Corriere della Sera sports editorial staff and saw the involvement of the sports business community and most of the sector’s key players.

The event provided an opportunity for in-depth analysis and discussions on topics such as the role of major sports events, the importance of infrastructures, investment choices in innovation and social responsibility. What kind of initiatives are needed to effectively move towards international competitiveness and what is the vision of the protagonists of the sport business?

The Talk also saw the involvement of RCS Sport and its major international sporting events: the Giro d’Italia and the Milano Marathon. Marco Bonarrigo, reporter for the Corriere della Sera, hosted a dedicated panel featuring Paolo Bellino AD of RCS Sports & Events, Ivana Jelinic AD of ENIT – Agency for Tourism, Martina Riva Councillor for Sport, Tourism and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Milan, Massimo Ambrosini and Leonardo Ghiraldini, Evolution Guide of NATIVA.

Among the topics addressed during the part of the discussion covering RCS Sport’s events was sustainability, subject of great attention in the Legacy Report produced with the support of NATIVA – Regenerative Design Company, an organisation that supports enterprises in their evolution towards regenerative economic models.

RCS Sport’s first Legacy Report outlines the social and environmental impacts generated by the Giro d’Italia and the Milano Marathon, as well as the commitments made for 2024. The aim is to address the various challenges of the sports sector by further improving the events’ management and increasing their sustainability.

More specifically, the report shows the value creation and positive impact generated by the last edition of the Giro d’Italia thanks to the involvement of local communities, the enhancement of territories, the awareness-raising activities on sustainability issues and the strong focus on waste management. These findings were outlined through the analysis of five key areas: climate resilience; circularity; natural capital; well-being, happiness and health; education and involvement.

The Corsa Rosa proved once again to be an extraordinary lever capable of triggering people’s emotions and energy. This race has the power to encourage virtuous behaviour and wise choices on the part of the territories, the athletes, the fans, the media, our partner companies and the institutions.

A path of analysis and a remarkable evolutionary leap for RCS Sport, whose aim is to study the real impact of organised sports events by improving their quality, in addition to the ongoing initiatives in the field of sustainability, including Giro d’Italia Ride Green. The project was conceived in 2016 to promote the protection of the areas crossed by the race through the organisation of separate waste collection and a precise system of waste traceability and monitoring. Additional, closely linked elements have been added to the initiative, such as BiciScuola and Giro-E.

The Climate Resilience axis assesses the measurement and management of climate-altering gas emissions.

Impacts: The Giro E is the pedal-assisted bicycle race that takes place on the same roads and days as the Corsa Rosa. It serves as a sort of innovation lab for the Giro d’Italia, testing methods to reduce its environmental impacts: 2.321.51 kg of CO2, equivalent to the absorption of 128 trees in one year, were saved thanks to the use of a car fleet of 5 electric vehicles; 16 solar panels were installed above the exhibition stands of the Giro E village; with the new “theBreath8” fabric for advertising communications, the equivalent of the pollution generated by the passage of more than 3,500 cars within a radius of 150 metres was neutralised.

+50% of the packaging used for catering is biobased, recycled and FSC-certified. 2024 commitments: Involving all key actors in monitoring travel and energy consumption for emission calculations.

The Natural Capital axis measures impacts on ecosystems and biodiversity. Impacts: Agro-forestry projects were financed thanks to collaborations and partnerships with Treedom (260 trees planted) and Viessmann (2641 trees planted), already partners in the Ride Green project. 2024 commitments: Establishing a system of preliminary site analyses in order to ascertain the presence of sensitive areas from a naturalistic point of view. The Circularity axis measures the adoption of circular models of resource use (materials, waste, etc.), in the design and execution of the event. Impacts: In 2023, 83% of the waste produced (75,367 kg) was separated and sent for recycling, including the collection of athletes’ waste in dedicated areas, thanks to the cooperation with the cooperative E.R.I.C.A. Separate waste collection is also the activity behind the Ride Green project. 100% of the Giro jerseys are supplied by Sitip in recycled fabrics from the NATIVE Sustainable Textiles line. 2024 commitments: Directly involving all sponsors and suppliers in the creation and sharing of guidelines for choosing sustainable alternatives for materials or products used. The Well-being, Happiness and Health axis addresses the generation of well-being for all those involved, especially participants, workers and local communities. Impacts: With 14 Italian regions crossed by the event and 37 cities involved in stage departure and/or arrival, the Giro intentionally promotes and enhances the Italian territory worldwide. 80% of RCS Sport employees involved in the organisation consider themselves happy and satisfied at work. 2024 commitments: Increasing event accessibility through the removal of architectural barriers; creating processes of growth and improved well-being; monitoring the economic impact on the territories touched by the Giro. The Education and Involvement axis measures the promotion of sustainable behaviour, awareness-raising and activation of individual commitment. Impacts: Promotion of numerous initiatives aimed at sharing a culture of regeneration and sustainability, especially through the Giro E. 3500 people took part in the Pedalata Rosa in Rome on the occasion of the Giro’s Grande Arrivo. Involvement of the youngest with the Cycling Cup, an event dedicated to young competitive cyclists, organised by the Italian Cycling Federation jointly with RCS Sport and with the support of the Department for Sport and the Biciscuola project aimed at primary school students. 2024 commitments: Accelerating the transition and the search for new solutions to sustainability challenges through employee training projects and the involvement of suppliers and sponsors in the planning of the next edition from a sustainable perspective. – www.giroditalia.it



