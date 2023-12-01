Host Penang stayed perfect to advance to the quarterfinals of the Boys’ Under-16 of the 100PLUS National Interstate Team Championships 2023 after beating Perak 3-0 in their second and final tie in Group B this afternoon at the PBA Badminton Hall in Bukit Dumbar, Penang.

Picking up from their 3-0 win over Melaka two days earlier, the islanders were not leaving anything to chance even though Khaw Kai Shyang was made to work hard for the first point in the Boys’ Singles.

In the duel that lasted more than 80 minutes against Loh Chee Kiat, a first set 20-22 defeat did not hamper Kai Shyang one bit when he fought back to win the next two sets 21-19 21-17 to deliver the first point for Penang.

It was another battling performance in the Boys’ Doubles with Nixon Ang Jia Shen-Tan Zhi Yang having to go through more than an hour before winning 19-21, 21-15, 23-21 over the determined Perak duo of Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar-Aison Siong Chang Yi.

With the two points in the bag, the second Boys‘ Singles saw Martin Lam Yi Jie overcoming Perak’s Tan Jun Qi in straight set 21-11, 21-19 to ensure the 2022 runners-up stayed perfect with the full 6-0 from two matches in Group B.

In the meantime, defending champions Selangor scraped through to the quarterfinals from Group A in spite of their 2-1 loss to Sarawak in their final group tie.

Hinging on their 3-0 win over Pahang in the group opener two days earlier, the side from the Klang Valley managed to go through to the next round based on their overall points won against the other two teams as they emerged as Group A winners.

In the decisive group tie today, Branson Hee had given Selangor the best of start when he disposed Sarawak’s Jack Huong Jin Zhe 21-14, 21-12 in just under half an hour.

However, the East Malaysians refused to give up when Ho Sin Hong-Leong Ming Kai bounced back to draw level in the Boys’ Doubles by beating Selangor’s T. Shahen-Cheng Tiew Yi 19-21, 21-18, 21-15.

It was all to play for in the crucial second Boys’ Singles tie, as Chung Jia Ho then pulling out all the stops to beat Tiew Wei Jie 14-21, 21-12, 21-13 to hand Sarawak the win and their place in the next round as Group A runners-up.

The quarterfinals of the 100PLUS National Interstate Team Championships 2023 will be played tomorrow morning with the semifinals to be held in the evening.

