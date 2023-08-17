Three distinctive designs set to appear at rugby’s showcase event

Performance, the environment and inclusivity at the heart of design innovation

Fans will be able to purchase the jerseys via rugbyworldcup.com and the Tournament Megastores

World Rugby and Macron have unveiled the design of the innovative and environmentally-considerate kits that the Emirates Match Officials will wear at Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

The new kit, which fans will be able to purchase, has been developed with performance and the environment at heart, combining Macron’s latest technological advancements with a material made entirely from recycled plastic.

Mirroring the distinctive tournament look, the jerseys come in three designs – white, yellow and navy blue – each with unique design features and are completed with navy blue shorts and socks.

Matching comfort and performance, the jerseys have been designed with the world’s top male and female match officials in mind and include a GPS tracking device pouch between the shoulder blades and support the wearing of the all-important communications gear, which enables the on-field decisions to be broadcast to the world. The shorts feature pockets for the referees’ cards.

Supporting World Rugby’s commitment to inclusivity, the kit combinations are colour vision deficiency friendly and have been chosen to avoid kit clashes at the sport’s showcase event.

The launch of the Emirates World Rugby Match Officials kit marks another significant milestone in the initial three-year deal between the international federation and the Italian sportswear giant signed last year with a joint ambition of excellence.

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Officials Manager Joël Jutge said: “Our partnership with Macron is based on a shared mission and vision of excellence on and off the field. It is an important area of our preparation and pivotal to enabling our team to perform to its full potential at Rugby World Cup 2023.

“In addition to technical attention to detail, we are delighted that a respect of the environment and inclusivity is at the heart of the design. We are also excited to be making the kit available for fans and hope to inspire future generations of match officials.”

The new kit will debut when hosts France take on New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match at Stade de France on 8 September. – WORLD RUGBY

