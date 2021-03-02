It is the biggest over-the-air upgrade in the history of the BMW Group. The rollout of the latest version of BMW Operating System 7 (ver. 11/20) will get underway on 22.02.2021.

Over one million vehicles worldwide from the premium carmaker across more than 20 models are due to receive the software update, setting another new record for the largest over-the-air upgrade campaign ever carried out by a European manufacturer.

Highlight features of the latest software version include the integration of the voice service Amazon Alexa for five countries, the ability to quickly and easily sign in with your driver profile once on board using the My BMW app and expansion of Active Navigation to cover additional countries.

Customers will receive a push notification in their car or in the BMW app on their smartphone as soon as the upgrade is available for their vehicle.

New and extended functions.

The deep integration of Alexa means customers can now use the voice assistant from Amazon in their car in exactly the same way they already do at home: Add items to shopping lists, check the news and play music. And drivers can now also control compatible smart home devices from the car. Alexa is being made available for Germany, Austria, the UK 1 , Spain and Italy as part of this upgrade. Amazon Alexa integration will be extended to more countries in subsequent upgrades.

Function enhancements

Besides the standard pictures available, a personalised profile image can also now be added to the user’s driver profile. Image and profile can be synchronised easily using the My BMW app.

can also now be added to the user’s driver profile. Image and profile can be synchronised easily using the My BMW app. To help customers delete their personal data and My BMW app links when handing back or returning vehicles, all associations with the My BMW app or BMW ID will now be cleared when the customer resets the vehicle to the factory settings .

. This Remote Software Upgrade will also update the vehicle’s Integrated Owner’s Manual with the latest information.

Remote Software Upgrade and rollout.

Since 2018, BMW Operating System 7 and the Remote Software Upgrade facility have offered BMW drivers a quick and simple way of keeping their vehicle up to date with the latest software. New functions can be conveniently imported into the car over the air. The installation files are prepared in the vehicle in the background. Once this has been done, even major updates rarely take longer than 20 minutes to install.

Due to the coronavirus situation and the resulting impact on available support capacity, the rollout of the current upgrade may be postponed in certain markets.

Vehicles including BMW Operating System 7 that have been manufactured since November 2020 will have already been equipped with the latest version, complete with the additional functions. Customers can check the software status and search for available upgrades by going to Remote Software Upgrade in the vehicle settings. Remote Software Upgrade is now available for over 20 BMW models spanning almost the entire BMW range. Customers whose vehicle’s software predates the 07/20 version will have to download and install this intermediate version first before they are able to install the latest version. Users are only ever offered the next upgrade that it is possible to install, meaning they can never install an incorrect version.

The availability of services and functions varies depending on the vehicle’s equipment features and the country at hand. Customers can find the release notes for their market on the relevant national BMW ConnectedDrive website.

The related BMW How-To video contains instructions and handy tips on Remote Software Upgrade.

