FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem presents Mikel Azcona with WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo handed WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams

Azcona and Rizzo among 1000 guests at star-studded FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Bologna

Mikel Azcona and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse are officially the winners of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and Teams respectively following the presentation of their trophies during a special FIA prize-giving ceremony held in Bologna in the heart of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region this morning (Saturday).

Azcona beat Néstor Girolami and Nathanaël Berthon, who placed second and third respectively, to the WTCR Drivers’ crown after he claimied four standout victories aboard is Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR. Earning the prestigious King of WTCR title in the process, Azcona, 26, is the first Spaniard to claim international touring car racing’s biggest prize.

His performances across the 16-race WTCR season, combined with team-mate Norbert Michelisz’s consistent points-scoring and sole victory, ensured a first WTCR Teams’ award for Italy-based BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse.

Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo joined Azcona among 1000 guests, including FIA Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, plus Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, who clinched the FIA World Endurance Championship, during the main FIA Prize Giving celebrations at the Fiera di Bologna on Friday night.

Speaking after receiving his trophy from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Azcona said: “It’s something very special and emotional and it’s an honour to be here with all this history and all these super people from motorsport. It’s been a fantastic season, we achieved a great result and it’s something I was working on for the last four years of my life. Since I was a kid I wanted to win a world title. Obviously when you are a kid you want to be a Formula One world champion but then when you grow up and your way is in touring cars you want to win the World Touring Car title and now we have, so it’s like my dream come true. I want to thank BRC and Hyundai Motorsport for what we achieved. It’s something very big and now I’m enjoying the time and the moment with all the motorsport people here in Bologna. It’s a nice feeling.”

Rizzo added: “It’s an incredible moment and I’m so proud to be here, to get this trophy and this title. It was a long journey but this year we made an outstanding season thanks to Mikel. He performed in an incredible way and made this possible. But BRC Racing Team was very committed all of the year and very integrated with Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing so thanks to our staff, we make a great show of strength all the year and for our team this is the icing on the cake because it’s our first time we won the Teams’ title after winning the Drivers’ title three out of five times also with Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz. It’s incredible and I’m so proud of all the people and the company for what we have done.”

There was more reason for celebration when Adrien Tambay and CUPRA EKS received their trophies for winning the FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup Drivers’ and Teams’ titles respectively. Like WTCR, ETCR is promoted by Discovery Sports Events. Head of Discovery Sports Events François Ribeiro was among the distinguished guests at the Fiera di Bologna on Friday.

