Under Armour and Stephen Curry will celebrate Chinese New Year this January with a special Curry 7 colourway that honours one of the world’s oldest continuous artistic traditions – water colour painting.

The latest release, the Curry 7 Chinese New Year, was inspired by the classic style of Chinese painting, or guóhuà. The colourway offers fans a pop of rich colour against neutral grey tones and an artistic blend of vibrant peony blooms. It was designed to commemorate new beginnings, both on and off the court.

Like the colourway’s flowers, basketball continues to blossom across China, in both popularity and participation. And, as they work toward a world championship, the China women’s national 3×3 team serves as a strong example of this elevated devotion and competition.

Stephen hopes that the Curry 7 Chinese New Year colourway helps inspire both players and teams to build on their own traditions, through a renewed courage to pursue their passions and embrace original styles of play.

About the Curry 7 Chinese Painting Colourway