Newest Curry 7 Colourway Commemorates Traditions in Celebration of Chinese New Year
Under Armour and Stephen Curry will celebrate Chinese New Year this January with a special Curry 7 colourway that honours one of the world’s oldest continuous artistic traditions – water colour painting.
The latest release, the Curry 7 Chinese New Year, was inspired by the classic style of Chinese painting, or guóhuà. The colourway offers fans a pop of rich colour against neutral grey tones and an artistic blend of vibrant peony blooms. It was designed to commemorate new beginnings, both on and off the court.
Like the colourway’s flowers, basketball continues to blossom across China, in both popularity and participation. And, as they work toward a world championship, the China women’s national 3×3 team serves as a strong example of this elevated devotion and competition.
Stephen hopes that the Curry 7 Chinese New Year colourway helps inspire both players and teams to build on their own traditions, through a renewed courage to pursue their passions and embrace original styles of play.
About the Curry 7 Chinese Painting Colourway
The Curry 7 Chinese New Year colourway features a grey on grey upper comprised of several layered materials. An original floral pattern—inspired by Chinese shui-mo ink and wash painting—elevates the shoe’s back panel and a golden, flexible plate helps augment its white heel. The plate also separates the shoe’s UA HOVR™ and Micro G® cushioning technologies, which effectively combine to allow for an explosive first step and sharp cuts.
The Curry 7 Chinese New Year colourway is priced at RM 729 and will be released on the 20th January 2020. The pair is available at selected Under Armour brand house such as KLCC, Sky Avenue Genting and Hoops Station Summit and online at (https://www.underarmour.com.
my/en-my/).