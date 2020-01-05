The National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) have set their 7th Extraordinary Congress for 15 February 2020.

The event will be held at the NFABD House.

Electing new Deputy President and Executive Committee members will be one of the main agendas at the Congress – following Article 32 in the ‘Statute’ NFABD, nominations for the position of Deputy President and members of the ExCo need to be proposed by at least one member.

According to Article 29 (Amendments to the Statutes), members are encouraged to bring up any proposal for an amendment to the Statutes believed to be beneficial to the development of football within the country as well as internationally.

Any candidates and/or written proposals for an amendment to the Statutes should be submitted not later than January 15 to the General Secretary and/or Secretariat members of NFABD at NFABD House.