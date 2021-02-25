The National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) have officially unveiled Datuk K. Rajagobal as their new head coach.

This follows the signing ceremony that was held this afternoon between the NFABD and Rajagobal.

The AFF Suzuki Cup-winning coach started his tenure in January 2021 and where he had already conducted a national training camp for 12 days earlier this month.

NFABD President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan signed on behalf of the association with General Secretary Mohammad Shahnon Mohd Salleh as the witness.

Also present at the signing ceremony was guest of honour, Pengiran Dato Paduka Mohd Yusoff Pengiran Bahar.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held later this year.

Like this: Like Loading...