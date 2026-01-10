MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JANUARY 10: The FIA Safety Car leads the field during the Mexico City E-Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on January 10, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)

Nick Cassidy (Citroën Racing) secured his fourth win in five races and the French manufacturer’s first-ever Formula E victory at the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

Following the win, Nick Cassidy moves to the top of the Drivers’ Championship with 40 points, while Citroën leads the Teams’ Championship.

The event was attended by global and local celebrities, including actor and Cupra KIRO co-owner Sir Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba, as well as British Olympic gold medalist diver Matty Lee.

A sold-out crowd enjoyed live musical performances from Colombian singer Mike Bahía, music producer Sinego, and Mexican artist LABIBE.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Round 3 in Miami on 31 January 2026 at the Miami International Autodrome, located at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Citroën Racing’s Nick Cassidy made up 12 positions in a calculated, pitch-perfect drive to head home Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing) and reigning champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) for a win in only the French automotive giant’s second race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Cassidy is a master at picking exactly the right moment to pounce and make use of Formula E’s two 50kW, all-wheel drive ATTACK MODE power boosts – and the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix was just the latest example of many in the GEN3 era.

The New Zealander brought his Citroën home first having sliced through the pack for his fourth win in five races – and the French automaker’s first in Formula E – heading Mortara under severe pressure with the Mahindra driver leaving his ATTACK MODE deployment late.

Cassidy did hold on though for more silverware after his P3 in the São Paulo season-opener, with Mortara’s mirrors full of reigning champion Rowland through the sweeping final turn as the top five crossed the line within a second of each other.

Taylor Barnard (DS Penske) had the strongest start, pressuring polesitter Sébastien Buemi (Envision Racing) into a mistake on the defensive at Turn 1. The young Brit led on Lap 1 as he chased the accolade of becoming the series’ youngest-ever winner, but was squeezed down the top six early on – winding up just about there at the chequered flag with a creditable fourth as he made it past Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) right at the line. Dennis himself finished fifth, ahead of Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team).

Pepe Martí (Cupra KIRO) overcame a 60-place penalty and a Stop/Go incurred for repairs following his heavy São Paulo shunt to secure maiden points with a superb seventh ahead of Jean-Éric Vergne in the other Citroën, Nico Mueller (Porsche Formula E Team) and Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team).

All that saw Cassidy top the Drivers’ table with 40 points to Dennis’ 36 and Rowland with 34. Citroën leads Andretti in the Teams’ Standings 44 to 36 points. In the Manufacturers’ World Championship, Stellantis has a seven-point lead on Porsche.

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Citroën Racing said:

“This is unbelievable! In front of all these amazing fans, this atmosphere is second to none in Formula E, so to get a win here with Citroën, what a dream start we’ve had. I’m just so happy for my team and thanks to them for believing in me, for bringing me to be part of this project. I think there are some really cool times ahead – what a moment.

“I didn’t think until the last lap that we were okay. I was happy with the P4 today, starting P13, my radio was very much like ‘let’s secure a good result’ but my engineer has always been making the right calls. This one is very much for him as it is for me and the whole team. It’s the team, the car, the package and the strategy that enabled us to win that race – you can’t win this race with a bad car.

“I made a deal with JEV [Jean-Éric Vergne] on Thursday that if I won I’d shave my head. There’s a statistic that whoever wins this race wins the championship so I wasn’t giving that one up – if we win the championship I’ll shave my head anyway!”

Edoardo Mortara, No. 48, Mahindra Racing said:

“Nick [Cassidy] had a really good race. We started to struggle mid-way through the race, unfortunately it didn’t give us the opportunity to launch in the last laps. I’m very happy with P2 and this podium, and some solid points for us.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 23, Nissan Formula E Team said:

“I was one of the first to take the ATTACK MODE, so when the Full-Course Yellow came out and I’d lost five places I thought my race was done. But we were really efficient and I kept the energy, I could just be quick at the end and the pace was the key thing. I was delighted to get on the podium. It’s a good event as always that Formula E puts on here with this crowd – it’s an absolute pleasure to race here and I hope the fans enjoyed it.”

2026 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX ATTENDED BY GLOBAL AND LOCAL STARS

Award-winning actor, DJ, and co-owner of Formula E team Cupra KIRO, Sir Idris Elba, best known for his role in The Wire and Luther, and recently knighted for services to young people, attended alongside fellow teammates in Mexico City for the first race of 2026. He was joined by his wife, Sabrina Elba, a model, entrepreneur, and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

The event was further elevated by the presence of British Olympic gold medalist diver Matty Lee, who cheered on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, EMOTION CLUB and enjoyed meet-and-greets with drivers and private garage tours with the TCS Jaguar Racing Team. Additionally, he experienced the thrill of an ‘Electric Lap’ in the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Safety Car.

Other notable names included Mario Bautista, Daniel Bautista, Paulinho, JUCA, Karina Ramos, Liza Baez, Tío Nestor and Alejandro Berumen, who were welcomed to enjoy the thrilling action.

Saturday’s race featured live performances by Colombian singer Mike Bahía – best known for hits such as ‘Estar Contigo’, ‘Buscándote’, and ‘La Muñeca’ – alongside music producer Sinego and Mexican singer, producer, songwriter and DJ LABIBE, who together entertained a sold-out crowd.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT 2026 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

FIA Girls on Track hosted 120 girls for their second event of the season, promoting empowerment and education, with participants attending workshops, gaming, listening to career talks and experiencing a Pit Lane Walk.

As part of the series’ community engagement and social sustainability programmes, Formula E renewed its support for El Caracol AC via its Better Futures Fund. Its €25,000 donation will be used to support violence prevention and safeguarding, digital citizenship and safety, alternative learning pathways through La Escuela de las Mariposas, and reintegration into formal education – creating safer, more supportive environments for children and families in Mexico City.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Andretti Formula E Team announced Nerea Martí as Team Ambassador for Season 12. After a pair of successful outing with Andretti Formula E in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 11 and Season 12 Women’s Tests, Spanish racing driver Nerea Martí will continue her growing relationship with the team as a Team Ambassador for Season 12.

Formula E announced it had extended its partnership with the iconic luxury champagne brand Taittinger, which remains the official champagne of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 12 (2025/6).

