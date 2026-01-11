Citroën Racing secures its maiden Formula E victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in front of a sell-out crowd.

Nick Cassidy charges from P13 to win in classic “Cassidy Style,” putting Citroën at the top of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship Standings.

Jean-Éric Vergne storms from P18 to P8, contributing valuable points as the team continues its incredible start to Season 12 with a podium and a win from the opening two rounds.

Citroën Racing celebrated a historic milestone today as the French manufacturer secured its maiden FIA ABB Formula E World Championship victory in front of a sell-out crowd at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Nick Cassidy delivered a formidable charge from P13 to P1 at the chequered flag, showcasing the patience, precision and unstoppable race craft that have become his trademarks. Executed with perfect energy management and clinical overtakes, Nick’s run from the midfield to the top step of the podium electrified the Mexican fans and highlighted the competitiveness of the Citroën Racing package.

Across the weekend, Citroën Racing scored a total of 29 championship points, bringing the team’s Season 12 tally to 44. The performance today sees Citroën Racing charge to the top of the FIA ABB Formula World Championship standings in the Teams’ and Drivers’ Championships marking a remarkable start to the team’s first season under the Citroën banner. The win also puts Stellantis at the top of the Manufacturers’ standings with 62 points.

Today’s win builds on the team’s strong opening performance in São Paulo, where Cassidy claimed P3 at the curtain-raiser in December. With a podium in Round 1 and a victory in Round 2, Citroën Racing leaves Mexico as the in-form team of Season 12.

The team’s success was further reinforced by Jean-Éric Vergne, who delivered a determined and dynamic comeback drive of his own. Starting from P18, the Frenchman carved his way through the field to an impressive P8, securing valuable championship points and underlining the strength and depth of the driver pairing.

Citroën Racing now turns its focus to the next round of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship as momentum builds into what promises to be a thrilling Season 12 campaign.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“What a weekend, and what a way to celebrate Formula E’s 150th race — especially knowing we were also the team that won the 50th and 100th milestones. Today feels incredibly special. Honestly, after qualifying, I couldn’t have imagined a result like this. Once again, our performance highlights the strength and depth of this team and of our driver line-up. To start the season with a podium and follow it immediately with a victory in only the second race — what more could we ask for?

“This win is a fitting tribute to the hard work and resilience of everyone in the team. We’ll take a moment to celebrate, and then it’s heads down to make sure we carry this momentum into the next races. We never take anything for granted, but today we are incredibly proud of Nick, Jean-Éric, and the entire Citroën Racing team.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“This is unbelievable! In front of all these amazing fans, this atmosphere is second to none in Formula E, so to get a win here with Citroën, what a dream start we’ve had. I’m just so happy for my team and thanks to them for believing in me, for bringing me to be part of this project. I think there are some really cool times ahead – what a moment. I didn’t think until the last lap that we were okay. I was happy with the P4 today, starting P13, my radio was very much like ‘let’s secure a good result’ but my engineer has always been making the right calls. This one is very much for him as it is for me and the whole team. It’s the team, the car, the package and the strategy that enabled us to win that race – you can’t win this race with a bad car.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne said:

“I finished eighth so some points on the board for me. Qualifying wasn’t great for on my side today and I had a three-place grid penalty to serve but otherwise the race was pretty good. It’s a solid performance going from P18 to finish in eighth place especially at this track where overtaking can be difficult. Obviously huge congratulations to Nick and the entire team for the incredible first win for Citroën in Formula E.”

