Ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2022, World Athletics is delighted to announce the six finalists for the Member Federation Award.

The Member Federation Award honours a national governing body that has gone above and beyond to serve its athletes, fans and greater community. The shortlisted federations were nominated by each of the six area associations.

The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

The six nominees, listed alphabetically, are:

Brazil (Confederacao Brasileira de Atletismo, South America)

Brazil hosted six international events successfully in 2022, including the South American U18 and U23 Championships, the South American Cross Country Championships, the Pan-American Cross Country Championships, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, and an international grand prix.

The federation secured two revolutionary sponsorship deals, benefitting the country’s elite athletes as well as providing a boost to the sport at grass roots level.



Guam (Guam Track and Field Association, Oceania)

Significant governance reforms at Guam Track and Field have led to an athletics resurgence within Guam, as underlined by the country’s performance at the U18 and U20 Oceania Championships, as well as at the Pacific Games.

Guam will host the Oceania Cross Country Championships at the end of 2022, the country’s first area championships for more than 10 years and a direct result of the hard work the federation has done in governance over the past year.

The federation has also signed multiple sponsor and partnership agreements for the national kit and local competitions.

Jamaica (Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, NACAC)

In the face of difficult health and economic circumstances, Jamaica stepped forward to host the 49th Carifta Games. The record-breaking performances at the event were reflective of the preparations and commitment of the local organising committee, which was put in place by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

The country’s athletes – particularly the women – produced outstanding performances at the elite end, namely at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22, the Commonwealth Games, and on the Wanda Diamond League circuit.

Jamaica’s O’Dayne Richards, meanwhile, was elected Chair of the NACAC Athletes’ Commission.

Kenya (Athletics Kenya, Africa)

Athletics Kenya was the first member federation to sign the Sport for Climate Action Framework, underlining the governing body’s position at the forefront of climate action in Kenya.

Since August 2021, when it signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Athletics Kenya has installed four air quality sensors in the Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi National Park and Nakuru Athletics Club, with more to come.

As well as staging the only Continental Tour Gold meeting in Africa, Kenya also hosted a media development programme for the African region in 2022.

At the elite end of the sport, Kenya topped the medals table at the African Championships, winning 10 gold medals, five silver and eight bronze. Eliud Kipchoge also lowered his own marathon world record, while Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Korir added world titles to the Olympic gold medals they won last year.



Korea (Korea Association of Athletics Federations, Asia)

Years of investment finally paid off for the Korea Association of Athletics Federations in 2022 as high jumper Woo Sanghyeok won world indoor gold – the country’s first global indoor title. He went on to take silver at the World Championships in Oregon and performed consistently on the international circuit.

The country is preparing to host the Asian U20 Championships in June next year and is bidding for the 2025 Asian Championships.

They also continue their fine work in the grass roots of the sport, including building and launching their own national development centre which aims to host training camps for national and international athletes.



Spain (Real Federacion Espanola de Atletismo, Europe)

The inaugural European Off-Road Running Championships, a continental championship that combined trail and mountain running, took place in El Paso on the Spanish island of La Palma in July. Despite the odds – including a volcano eruption in the lead-up to the event – the championships was a tremendous success.

Spain also hosted the inaugural Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) European U20 Clubs competition, where more than 200 athletes representing teams from 11 countries took part in what was billed the ‘Clash of the clubs’.

Showcasing all they learned in the hosting of these events, Spain staged an international conference in October entitled ‘Team Athletics: The Sport’s New Offer’.

World Athletics

