Malaysia bagged a third pencak silat gold medal through Nor Farah Mazlan in the women’s below 50kg category in the SEA Games.

Farah defeated Singapore’s Nadhrah Sahrin 23-16 at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh. Earlier, Norsyakirah Muksin won the women’s below 45kg category by beating Indonesia’s Suci Wulandari 36-33.

Twins Mohd Danial Azrol and Mohd Danial Azray Noorazizan also clinched the men’s artistic ganda seni title.

Norsyakirah dedicated the gold to her mother.

“My mother’s birthday was on May 5 and I promised her that I would win the gold for her as a present,” said Norsyakirah, who hails from Kota Marudu, Sabah.

“My only thought was to win the gold for my family as we are not well off. My father is a farmer while my mother is a vegetable seller. I also have eight siblings.”

Like this: Like Loading...