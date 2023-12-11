Nualphan Lamsam and Pauline Ngarmpring have emerged as the two frontrunners out of four candidates for the post of President of the FA of Thailand (FAT).

With incumbent Somyot Poompanmoung deciding not to run for another term that expires in February 2024, a new President will be decided on 8 February 2024.

The other two candidates are Thanasak Surprarasert and Worawong Vitthawan.

Nualphan – better known as Madam Pang – is the current Thailand national team manager and comes from one of the wealthiest families in Thailand.

Ngarmpring is a well-known politician and one time ran for the post of Prime Minister of Thailand.

Thanasak is a Council member of the FA of Thailand while Worawong is a former spokesperson for the Thai League.

