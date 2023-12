Cortnee Vine made her long-awaited comeback from injury and scored the winning goal to lead Liberty A-League champions Sydney FC past Newcastle Jets 1-0.

Matildas hero Vine had not featured for Sydney since Round 2, having picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty for Australia in October.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/newcastle-jets-sydney-fc-a-league-report-goals-scores-highlights-cortnee-vine-matildas/

