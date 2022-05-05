Philippines head coach Norman Fegidero has set the target of qualifying for the semifinals of the men’s football event at the SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam.

With their opening game coming up tomorrow against Timor Leste, the Philippines team will be looking to spring a surprise as they look to make a grand start at the Phu Tho Stadium.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, but our objective is to be in the semifinals of the SEA Games,” said Fegidero.

“I’m very happy to have all the players in the team and having Schrocky on board will help the team reach our objective.”

With Group A consisting of defending champions Vietnam, 2019 SEA Games runners up Indonesia and also Myanmar, Fegidero hopes that they can reach their objective of qualifying to the semifinals for the first time in 30 years.

The last time the Philippines made the cut to the semifinals was back in 1991.

Backed by a stint in the Copa Paulino Alcantara, and a training camp in Malaysia, Fegidero hopes that the team is primed for the competition.

“Playing in the national team takes a lot of sacrifices, your family, your time,” added Fegidero. “Hopefully this will carry the team to the next level.”

Stephan Schrock, who will be playing in his second straight SEA Games, and Under-23 mainstay Oskari Kekkonen also look forward to the challenge ahead in the biennial competition and credits Fegidero’s mentorship as a key factor in their campaign.

“I’m very excited finally we are close to the opening game as this team we have feels more prepared,” said Schrock.

“I’m confident in the abilities of these players and I am looking forward to making history with the U23s.”

