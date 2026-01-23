The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and adidas today unveiled the Official Match Ball for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, which kicks off on July 24. adidas is the Official Performance Partner of the AFF’s four leading national team and club events, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC.

Celebrating 30 years, the Hyundai Cup™ features 11 ASEAN national teams competing to be crowned Kings of ASEAN biennially. Vietnam are the reigning champions following a 5-3 aggregate win over Thailand in the final of the 2024 edition.

Designed and manufactured by adidas, the FIFA Quality Pro-Certified Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Official Match Ball is a tribute to ASEAN’s biggest event’s illustrious history and legacy over three decades. It features the globally renowned brand’s innovative technology and unique Teamgeist-inspired blocking overlaid with graphics in navy and orange, colours which capture the vibrance of the ASEAN United FC and tournament’s signature palettes. Weighing 430 to 440 grams, the size 5 match ball bears the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 mark and ASEAN United FC insignia on adidas’ hallmark ‘Triangle’ grain surface, giving it a distinct aesthetic.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “Today, we unveil more than a match ball. Together with our Official Performance Partner, adidas, we reveal a symbol of three decades of ambition, rivalry and shared passion across Southeast Asia. As we honour the 30-year journey of our region’s premier football tournament, the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Official Match Ball captures the energy of our fans and the vibrant heartbeat of ASEAN football.

“Shaped by adidas’ revolutionary design and uncompromising innovation, it is crafted to the highest professional standards, worthy of the stage it will grace. Above all, it exists for the players and national teams who will give it life, to test their limits, express their talent and pursue excellence in every game.”

Fanny Lanctot, Senior Brand Director, adidas Southeast Asia, said: “The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to honour the occasion we are launching an Official Match Ball emblematic of the event’s international standing. Beyond being integral to the game, the Official Match Ball serves as an embodiment of adidas’ unwavering dedication to the development of football in ASEAN. We are honoured to be part of the journey of making football more accessible and inclusive for athletes and fans across the region.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “The Hyundai Cup™ is the pride and aspiration of every ASEAN national team, player and fan. The adidas Official Match Ball for Hyundai Cup™ 2026 is not only of the world-class standards and advanced technology that the brand is globally renowned for, but in particular, it is symbolic of the event’s rich heritage, the region’s collective aspirations and the many more memorable moments that will be created at the 16th edition this July and August.”

As the Official Performance Partner, adidas supply match balls, referee apparel and ball kid kits for each of the four ASEAN United FC events – the Hyundai Cup™, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship. The Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Official Match Ball is expected to be available for retail from May.

Hyundai Cup™ 2026 is the 16th edition of the championship and will be held from July 24 to August 26. At the Official Draw held last week, defending champions Vietnam were drawn in Group A with Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia and the winner of the Qualifying Round Play-Off while in Group B, 2024 runners-up and seven-time champions Thailand will face Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar and Laos in the Group Stage of the tournament.

Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste will meet in a home-and-away Qualifying Round Play-Off for a berth in the Group Stage. Brunei Darussalam will host the first leg on June 2 while the return leg will be hosted by Timor-Leste on June 9.

The Hyundai Cup™ 2026 match schedule is available on ASEANUtdFC.com and @aseanutdfc, the official digital channels for ASEAN United FC events, providing year-round access to news, information and exclusive content.

