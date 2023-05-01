Black Steel FC from Indonesia and Hongyen Thakam from Thailand scored opening wins in their respective groups of the AFF Futsal Club Championship 2023 which saw 11 goals being scored at Terminal 21 Korat.

In Group B, Black Steel blanked Australia’s Football Victoria 5-0 as homesters Hongyen Thakam sidestepped Victoria University College from Myanmar 4-2.

Holypaul Soumelina led the charge for Black Steel with a hat-trick (12th, 25th and 36th minute) as Wendy Ick (15th) and Piter Masriat (40th) scored the other goals for the well-deserved win.

On the other hand, Hongyen Thakam fought back from a goal down to beat Victoria University 4-2 after the latter had taken a fifth minute lead through Kaung Zaw Htet.

Hongyen were 2-1 at the break with goals from Atippong Munphlai (9th minute) and Rian Gomes (12th).

Wendel Mendes then stretched Hongyen’s lead to 3-1 with the third goal in the 25th minute as Victoria then closed the gap through Htut Wai Htun’s 35th minute strike.

But Therdsak Charoenphong made sure of the full points for Hongyen with a 39th minute finish for the well-deserved victory.

