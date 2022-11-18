Lei the Lightning Azuki, builds upon the IP of Azuki #8494, an original Azuki from the anime inspired NFT collection and represents the transcending of worlds, symbolized by the real and virtual world.

It also highlights the diverse backgrounds of the partners who came together to create it: Bybit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and a gateway to Web3. Chiru Labs, creator of Azuki, creates decentralized brands at the intersection of art, technology, and culture.

Tezos, is an open-source and pioneering energy-efficient blockchain that has become one of the top platforms for artists and NFT’s. Combined, they form a perfect storm of creativity, innovation, and passion.

An NFT is a unique digital token on the blockchain, corresponding to a work of art or other assets, where the provenance of the NFT is publicly traceable. Much of the current market for NFTs is centred around collectibles, such as digital artwork. They are highly desirable and sought-after creative works — with traditional art houses now carrying them in their catalogues.

To commemorate the Teams’ record-breaking season and unique event, fans will have their chance to own a limited-edition version of Lei the Lightning Azuki. 8,494 NFTs will be minted on Tezos and made available for free on a first come first served basis on the Bybit NFT marketplace.