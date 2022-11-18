Oracle Red Bull Racing, its Principal Team Partner, Bybit and Azuki creator, Chiru Labs, have made Formula One history by emblazing a Tezos-based Non-fungible Token, NFT, on the Team cars for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. It’s the first time a blue-chip NFT has ever adorned a F1 race car or taken part in a race.
The NFT, Lei the Lightning Azuki, will ride shotgun for both Max and Checo as they chase a final victory of the season. Lei, a maverick, whose raw power, passionate personality, striking image, and boundless spirit epitomizes all the values of Oracle Red Bull Racing, is a perfect match for the 2022 World Champions.
Lei the Lightning Azuki, builds upon the IP of Azuki #8494, an original Azuki from the anime inspired NFT collection and represents the transcending of worlds, symbolized by the real and virtual world.
It also highlights the diverse backgrounds of the partners who came together to create it: Bybit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and a gateway to Web3. Chiru Labs, creator of Azuki, creates decentralized brands at the intersection of art, technology, and culture.
Tezos, is an open-source and pioneering energy-efficient blockchain that has become one of the top platforms for artists and NFT’s. Combined, they form a perfect storm of creativity, innovation, and passion.
An NFT is a unique digital token on the blockchain, corresponding to a work of art or other assets, where the provenance of the NFT is publicly traceable. Much of the current market for NFTs is centred around collectibles, such as digital artwork. They are highly desirable and sought-after creative works — with traditional art houses now carrying them in their catalogues.
To commemorate the Teams’ record-breaking season and unique event, fans will have their chance to own a limited-edition version of Lei the Lightning Azuki. 8,494 NFTs will be minted on Tezos and made available for free on a first come first served basis on the Bybit NFT marketplace.
Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “The nature of our sport means we are always pushing boundaries, and to be the first to put a blue-chip NFT on an F1 car is a tremendous feat. Our partnership with Bybit and Azuki has been an ideal way to help us explore the Web3 world. In many ways, it’s been an eye opener for us to the vast opportunities Web3 has to offer. This unique project is the perfect combination of creativity, innovation, and passion which matches our ethos on the track.”
Ben Zhou, Bybit co-founder and CEO added: “This is a unique piece of artwork and a timeless moment. We anticipate exciting things from this unique collaboration and Lei the Lightning Azuki. He’s such a striking character and a bridge linking the racing, crypto, and NFT communities. We know they are all going to jump at the chance to own a piece of history.”
Azuki founder Zagabond said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Bybit. Lei the Lightning Azuki reflects the passion, precision, and raw power of Oracle Red Bull Racing. We look forward to telling Lei’s story in the 2023 F1 season.”