CHICHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 13: <> during Day Three of the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood on July 13, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Bob McCaffrey/Getty Images)

Oracle Red Bull Racing are thrilled to announce its return to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, running two iconic cars up the infamous Goodwood Hill as well as a host of other activities.

Celebrating 75 years of Formula One, Oracle Red Bull Racing will take centre stage in the F1 Paddock, set against the backdrop of the spectacular Goodwood House with a full line-up of race cars from each year of its iconic and commanding tenure in F1, featuring a selection of drivers. Drivers will include 13-time F1 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and Red Bull’s longest-serving exhibition driver Patrick Friesacher.

David Coulthard and Patrick Friesacher will take on the iconic Goodwood hill climb in both the RB7 and RB8, running throughout the weekend. The history making Red Bull Racing cars were driven by Sebastian Vettel during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, with the RB7 taking pole in all but one of the 19 races and the RB8 securing back-to-back Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship wins for the Team.

Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing will have a presence in the dedicated Esports area of the Ballroom Paddock, supplying two sim rigs and the opportunity for fans to set a lap time on the Oracle Leaderboard against three-time F1 Sim Racing World Champion, Jarno Opmeer, who will be attending on Friday and Saturday. Two-time iRacing World Champion Sebastian Job will also be making an appearance on Sunday.

Showcasing F1 levels of performance combined with indulgent luxury, the RB17 will be on display in the main paddock for the duration of the festival weekend, giving Goodwood visitors a chance to view the Hypercar up close at the iconic event. Designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house by Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Adrian Newey, the RB17 combines exquisite design and breath-taking top speeds of more than 350 kph, with only 50 being produced.

The unique event designed to bring fans closer to the Team that has continued to push the boundaries of motorsport since its F1 debut at the 2005 Australian GP.

Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technolgies, said: “After a hugely successful celebration of Red Bull Racing’s 20th season in Formula One last year, we are excited to return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. I’m thrilled to showcase such a remarkable selection of cars at the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of F1 in front of such passionate motorsport fans.”

Like this: Like Loading...