Malaysia’s rising star Low Zi Yu stamped her presence to make the main draw of the Girls’ Under-19 Singles PETRONAS Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2025 here at the Wawasan Hall in Perlis.

Zi Yu, who will turn 15-years-old this August, was unfazed against Chanya Saritdichainanta from Thailand in the qualifying round of the Girls’ U19 Singles.

Even though the Johor lass conceded a 21-23 loss in the first set, she recovered to take the second set 21-14.

She then went on to record a 21-12 victory in the third set to wrap up her first win of the tournament in just under half an hour.

Tomorrow in the Round of 32 main draw Girls’ U19 Singles, Zi Yu will face second-seeded Negi Ishta from India.

In the meantime, compatriot and Johor teammate Auni Fatihin Azuan also progressed into the main draw of the Girls’ U19 Singles when she overcame another Malaysian, Tan Yi Xuan, in straight sets.

It took 14-year-old Auni a mere seventeen minutes to overcome Yi Xuan 21-5, 21-7 as she booked her spot in the next round with ease.

In the Round of 32 tomorrow, Auni will be up against sixth-seeded Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul from Thailand.

Other notable results saw Lee Mun making the cut to the main draw of the Girls’ U19 Singles when she set aside countrywoman Lee Kay Xin in a three-match duel.

After taking the first set 21-15, the 16-year-old from Perak gave up the second set 15-21 before recovering to take the rubber 21-15 in 55 minutes.

Lee Mun’s opponent in the Round of 32 tomorrow is Sofiya Zakirova from Uzbekistan.

