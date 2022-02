Muhammad Osamanmusa has signed for Black Pearl Futsal Club on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old pivot was part of a successful Freefire Chonburi Bluewave FC side that recently landed their 11th Futsal Thai League title.

But after signing a two-year contract with Black Pearl, the club has decided to send Osamanmusa to Portugal to attend trials with Benfica Futsal Club.

Benfica are currently the club of former Thailand Futsal head coach Jose Maria Mendes or Pulpis as he is more known.

