The men’s race saw a very fast and technical race with the best end for Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne’s Matthew Beers (RSA) and his partner Christopher Blevins (USA). The pair took the win of Stage 2 after they already won the Prologue.

Current overall leaders SCOTT-SRAM MTB racing and all Swiss pair Nino Schurter (SUI) and Andri Frischknecht (SUI) finished in second and were able to extend their overall lead. Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER) of team ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company celebrated their third consecutive podium finish, but lost some important time in the GC.

In the women’s race Kim Le Court (MRI) and Vera Looser (NAM) of team Efficient Infiniti Insure finished off with a fine attack at the very end of the race. They took the win of Stage 2, their first ever Stage win at the ABSA Cape Epic.

Team NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized with Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Katerina Nash (CZE) came into second only four seconds behind. Team e-Fort.net : SeattleCoffeeCo with Amy Wakefield (RSA) and Candince Lill (RSA) secured the third place and were able to defend their orange leader jerseys.

STAGE 2 – MEN STAGE 2 – WOMEN 1. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 10-1 Matthew BEERS (RSA) & 10-2 Christopher BLEVINS (USA) 04:20:31 1. Efficient Infiniti Insure – 64-1 Kim LE COURT (MRI) & 64-2 Vera LOOSER (NAM) 05:28:42 2. SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing – 3-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 3-2 Andri FRISCHKNECHT (SUI) 04:20:46 // +00:00:15 2. NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized. – 61-1 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) & 61-2 Katerina NASH (CZE) 05:28:47 // +00:00:04 3. ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company – 1-1 Georg EGGER (GER) & 1-2 Lukas BAUM (GER) 04:23:05 // +00:02:33 3. e-FORT.net : SeattleCoffeeCo – 63-1 Amy WAKEFIELD (RSA) & 63-2 Candice LILL (RSA) 05:28:47 // +00:00:05

