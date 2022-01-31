Organisers of the World Match Racing Tour today announced the postponed 2021 WMRT Final scheduled for 15-20 March in Shenzhen, China will not be able to go ahead to ongoing border closures and Covid-19 restrictions in China. Despite the event organisers being fully prepared and ready to welcome competitors and officials to Shenzhen in March, it has not been possible to secure the necessary travel visas to China in time for the event, combined with the current minimum 21-day quarantine period for all event participants on arrival in Shenzhen. “It is obviously disappointing we are not be able to travel to China for the first Shenzhen Bao’an Match Cup in March,” commented WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. “Sadly, the current rules on securing travel visas to China, as well as the minimum isolation period on arrival have made it impossible for us to go ahead with the event.” The Tour organisers are continuing discussions with their event partner in Shenzhen and local authorities over the coming weeks to explore the options of hosting an additional event to the season later in the year when competitors and officials will be allowed entry to China. In the meantime, the 2022 WMRT season will start as scheduled in April with the Ficker Cup (13-16 April) and 57th Congressional Cup (18-23 April). See 2022 announcement here. Further updates and information regarding the Boa’an Match Cup/WMRT Final will be posted at www.wmrt.com and www. szbaoanmatchcup.com