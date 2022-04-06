On the back of their experience as the Official Fuel Supplier of the WorldSSP300 class since its inception in 2017, Panta Racing Fuel has been appointed as the exclusive supplier of the FIM Supersport World Championship as it accompanies the category into its ‘Next Generation’ era, starting this season. The company’s involvement in WorldSSP300 has already been successful and now, it looks to expand into WorldSSP ahead of what is set to be an exciting season of racing.

Part of the Mol Group and based in Italy, Panta Racing Fuel develop and produce specialised racing fuels to support performance in motorsport competitions; it offers many references of fuels and special fuels for the automotive industry. Panta Racing Fuel is the official supplier of several motorsport competitions with the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup, the FIM Endurance World Championship and British Superbikes series among them. With such experience in the motorsport industry, Panta Racing Fuel is the ideal fuel partner for both the FIM Supersport World Championship and the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.

Additionally, the Mol Group is strongly committed to sustainable development, by reducing its ecological footprint but also through its partnership with Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) as the series’ future will entail the development of more sustainable fuels.
Luca Monico, Head of Panta Racing Fuel:
We are thrilled to join the WorldSBK Paddock as the Official Fuel Supplier of WorldSSP and WorldSSP300. It’s a great opportunity for our brand to widen the field of application of our products.”

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing dept.:
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Panta Racing Fuel in WorldSSP300 and to welcome them as the Official Fuel Supplier of the WorldSSP class. As we are entering into the Supersport ‘Next Generation’, it is crucial for us to have such a reliable partner by our side to provide our series with high-quality fuel.” 
 How important is Panta Racing Fuel role in the Supersport ‘Next Generation’ transition?
 
In 2022, World Supersport enters a new era with new technical regulations. In such an important time for the category, it is essential to be accompanied by an experienced partner such as Panta Racing Fuel.

Scott Smart, the FIM WorldSBK Technical Director explains: “Panta has a great reputation in the world of motorsport and is becoming the choice of many series around the world.” The Italian company was already the Official Fuel Supplier of the WorldSSP300 class and the collaboration with the Championship has been fruitful. “Our collaboration has been very productive with great results” adds Scott Smart.

As the Supersport ‘Next Generation’ bikes will take to the track for the start of the 2022 season, Panta Racing Fuel will play a key role in the development of the class.

“In a Championship that requires balance of performance calculations, reducing variables that we have to manage is very important. The stakes are raised once again in Supersport ‘Next Generation’, with factory involvement, high level teams and with an even more critical requirement for performance balance, we can only work with partners that we trust implicitly” explains the FIM WorldSBK Technical Director.

Concluding, Smart stated that their expanded collaboration goes further than just a high-end product: “Panta provides a high-quality consistent product. But it doesn’t end there, using their high-level mobile analysis laboratory means that we can make the most precise fuel test right at the track.”
