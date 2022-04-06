|
How important is Panta Racing Fuel role in the Supersport ‘Next Generation’ transition?
In 2022, World Supersport enters a new era with new technical regulations. In such an important time for the category, it is essential to be accompanied by an experienced partner such as Panta Racing Fuel.
Scott Smart, the FIM WorldSBK Technical Director explains: “Panta has a great reputation in the world of motorsport and is becoming the choice of many series around the world.” The Italian company was already the Official Fuel Supplier of the WorldSSP300 class and the collaboration with the Championship has been fruitful. “Our collaboration has been very productive with great results” adds Scott Smart.
As the Supersport ‘Next Generation’ bikes will take to the track for the start of the 2022 season, Panta Racing Fuel will play a key role in the development of the class.
“In a Championship that requires balance of performance calculations, reducing variables that we have to manage is very important. The stakes are raised once again in Supersport ‘Next Generation’, with factory involvement, high level teams and with an even more critical requirement for performance balance, we can only work with partners that we trust implicitly” explains the FIM WorldSBK Technical Director.
Concluding, Smart stated that their expanded collaboration goes further than just a high-end product: “Panta provides a high-quality consistent product. But it doesn’t end there, using their high-level mobile analysis laboratory means that we can make the most precise fuel test right at the track.”