On the back of their experience as the Official Fuel Supplier of the WorldSSP300 class since its inception in 2017,has been appointed as the exclusive supplier of the FIM Supersport World Championship as it accompanies the category into its ‘Next Generation’ era, starting this season. The company’s involvement in WorldSSP300 has already been successful and now, it looks to expand into WorldSSP ahead of what is set to be an exciting season of racing.

Part of the Mol Group and based in Italy, Panta Racing Fuel develop and produce specialised racing fuels to support performance in motorsport competitions; it offers many references of fuels and special fuels for the automotive industry. Panta Racing Fuel is the official supplier of several motorsport competitions with the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup, the FIM Endurance World Championship and British Superbikes series among them. With such experience in the motorsport industry, Panta Racing Fuel is the ideal fuel partner for both the FIM Supersport World Championship and the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.

Additionally, the Mol Group is strongly committed to sustainable development, by reducing its ecological footprint but also through its partnership with Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) as the series’ future will entail the development of more sustainable fuels.