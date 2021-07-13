The world’s leading hair care brand, Pantene and Football Australia announced that they have extended their sponsorship agreement with Pantene continuing its official partnership with the Matildas through to September 2022.

This welcome news follows Football Australia announcing a landmark broadcast agreement with 10 ViacomCBS and the Matildas completing two (2) international friendly games with Denmark and Sweden on Friday 11 June and Wednesday 16 June respectively in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being held in July.

Pantene’s partnership with the Matildas will continue to focus on inspiring young women to continue to play sport and remain active.

Pantene will also continue to build on its Ribbon of Strength campaign, now in its third year running and the second year involving the Matildas. The campaign focuses on removing barriers and breaking stereotypes in sport to reduce the drop-out rate of teen girls playing sport.

