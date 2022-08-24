100PLUS Ambassadors Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah have made the cut to Round Three of the BWF World Championships 2022 following their strong performance today at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

India’s duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela put up a scant challenge for the Malaysians when the latter walked off 21-8, 21-17 winners.

However, the Malaysian pair will have to produce the goods when they take on the tournament’s fifth seeded pair of Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida of Japan next.

Even though Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien did not even have to lift a racquet following their walkover against Rachel Honderich-Kristen Tsai from Canada, they will have a game on their hands when they take on South Korean duo and third seed Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan in the second round.

With Malaysian top seed and 100PLUS Ambassador Lee Zii Jia hardly breaking into a sweat when he pulverised Portugal’s Bernardo Atilano 21-9, 21-13, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie had to endure some anxious moments against Gregory Mairs-Jenny Moore of England.

But the 11th seeded Malaysians were just in their element when they chalked off a 21-13, 21-18 win to set up a clash against the seventh-seeded Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France next.

Malaysian top men’s doubles pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik lived up to their sixth seeded ranking when they disposed of Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-18.

Their opponent in the next round is compatriot Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin with the 11th seed coasting past India’s Joshua Magee-Paul Reynolds 21-18, 21-19 in their second round encounter.

On the other hand, the Malaysian camp suffered some hiccup in the men’s doubles when Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi failed to progress further than the second round this year.

The ninth seed was fully stretched by their Singaporean opponents before the duo of Terry Hee Yong Kai Terry-Loh Kean Hean came off identical 22-20, 22-20 win.

BWF World Championships 2022

RESULTS – SECOND ROUND (Malaysians first)

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah bt Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (IND) 21-8, 21-17

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie bt Gregory Mairs-Jenny Moore (ENG) 21-13, 21-18

Lee Zii Jia bt Bernardo Atilano (POR) 21-9, 21-13

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bt Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han (TPE) 22-20, 21-18

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi lost to Terry Hee Yong Kai-Loh Kean Hean (SIN) 20-22, 20-22

Soniia CHEAH lost to Chen Yu Fei (CHN) 17-21, 15-21

Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Teoh Mei Xing lost to Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong (KOR) 13-21, 12-21

Like this: Like Loading...