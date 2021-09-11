The Ficker Cup was established in 1980 to recognize Bill Ficker – a distinguished lifelong sailor and competitor. Prior to that time, US clubs would run sail-offs and send their best skipper to compete in Congressional Cup. That process was formalized with the creation of the Ficker Cup two decades ago. Before his passing in 2017, Ficker was a frequent visitor to the regatta and presented his namesake trophy to the winners. Conditions were spectacular for the first of three days of racing, with sunshine and steady breezes. The early tentativeness of the racers gave way to confidence and ferocity as the day went on. By Match Four, the box was penalty alley, with flags flying as the sailors became more savvy racing the Catalina 37s – a custom one-design keelboat specially manufactured for the Congressional Cup – and began feeling their oats. Petersen had been scrapping all summer long with Kjaer and Wood – who, along with Peter Holz (USA), were tied for second at the end of the day. In June Petersen won the US Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup and followed up with a victory in the Governor’s Cup in July – where he edged out Kjaer in the finals. But it was Wood who triumphed in the International Youth Match Racing World Championship in mid-August, with Petersen in second, and Kjaer in fourth. “We’ve had a fortunate opportunity to race each other a lot since June,” Petersen said. “It’s a lot of fun, developing those relationship; there’s some playful banter and a little bit of trash talk during the race, but it’s all in the name of fun.” On the flip side was Pauline Courtois’s team from Le Havre, France – who finished 1:6 at the end of a challenging day: something she had fully anticipated. The three-time Women’s Match Racing French National Champion said “We are very happy to be here. It’s a prestigious event and really good regatta, but a very different boat than what we sail in France and in the women’s events. It’s bigger and heavier so it’s more challenging.” Undaunted, she added, “But that’s a good way to improve our sailing, and to progress. So we’re very happy and excited to compete and will try to do our best.”