Looking ahead to further galvanize the growth of football next year, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Congress approved the budget for the year 2021 amounting to PHP 268 million (USD 5.6 million) during the recent Virtual 17th PFF Ordinary Congress.

The proposed budget, which was earlier approved by the PFF Board of Governors, was presented by Cong. Lawrence Fortun, chair of the PFF Finance Committee and explained by PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

Even in the midst of the pandemic, the PFF left no stone unturned to unite all of their members in one forum to discuss the ever-changing landscape of the beautiful game.

PFF President Mariano Araneta, Jr. hailed the comprehensive efforts done by all football stakeholders to make sure Philippine football overcome the adversities by continuing their mission in developing the beautiful game despite the pandemic.

“This year started with plenty of promise and optimism. Unfortunately, it was sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while the pandemic has affected our programs – much like other federations in the world, the health crisis also provided the federation an opportunity to showcase our grit, resilience, and competence,” said Araneta.

Among the key events held this year was the fourth season of the professional Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways, the conclusion of the PFF U15 Boys Championship and the PFF Women’s League during the first quarter of the year, as well as the various online webinars for grassroots, and blended coaching and refereeing courses.

The success of the PFF’s events for this year bids well for the coming year. The bulk of the approved budget will go to the federation’s technical initiatives, the senior Men’s and Women’s National Team scheduled international competitions, age group international competitions, assistance to Regional Football Associations, and local age-group tournaments which will help members hone and develop up and coming players and coaches in their respective areas.

“We are looking forward to the year 2021 when the PFF will have our historic and biggest budget yet. This however comes with plenty of responsibilities as we have to comply with the requirements set forth by both FIFA and AFC,” added Araneta. “The momentum is definitely on our side. May we never lose sight of putting the good of football in every activity that we undertake.”

The PFF Congress was attended by Ms. Nhodkeo Phawadee (MA Manager for ASEAN Region) and Ms. Victoria Koh (Administrator) of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Association & Regional Associations (MA & RA) Department’s ASEAN Unit. – www.pff.org.ph

