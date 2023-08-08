The PGA TOUR today released its 2024 FedExCup Regular Season and FedExCup Playoffs schedule, with events interconnected like never before to deliver maximum drama and consequence, as the TOUR returns to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012.

The FedExCup Fall portion of the 2024 FedExCup Season, which will finalize the top 125 for the 2025 season, will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 FedExCup Regular Season, consisting of 36 events, begins in January with the “Opening Drive” at The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii – where all players start with zero FedExCup points and look to get off to a strong start in the race for the FedExCup.

The Wyndham Championship once again serves as the culmination of the Regular Season, with only 70 players advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs. The Regular Season schedule includes the 50th playing of THE PLAYERS Championship and the four Major Championships, eight Signature Events (referred to as “Designated events” in 2023), 18 Full-Field Events and five Additional Events.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA TOUR’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“While winning on the PGA TOUR continues to be the ultimate – and most difficult – challenge, we have further connected every tournament, with more at stake each week. From The Sentry through the FedExCup Playoffs and into the soon-to-be-announced FedExCup Fall, this new, cadence will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before. We are grateful to the membership – especially the Player Directors and Player Advisory Council – as well as our tournaments and partners for the collaboration that has set us up for an exciting 2024.”

New to the list of Signature Events in 2024 is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The reimagined event will see a significant adjustment to its traditional Pro-Am format. Amateurs will now compete alongside professionals (80 players) over the first two rounds, with the competition limited to professionals only for the final two rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The eight Signature Events, which are limited-field tournaments with increased prize money and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner), are as follows:

The Sentry (January 1-7)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 29-February 4)

The Genesis Invitational (February 12-18)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)

RBC Heritage (April 15-21)

Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)

Travelers Championship (June 17-23)

The three player-hosted invitationals (The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday) will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead, and a redistribution of prize money that allocates 20 percent to the winner ($4 million), up from 18 percent. The remaining five Signature Events will not have a cut and will continue to allocate 18 percent to the winner.

The 2024 schedule cadence connects events through several new eligibility paths, allowing trending players to earn Signature Event starts and ensuring every member the opportunity to compete alongside the game’s best.

The Sentry is the season’s first Signature Event and includes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings (i.e., those who qualify for the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event).

Eligibility for the remaining seven Signature Events (field sizes anticipated to be between 70-80 players) includes the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings and 15 members who can play their way in through The Next 10 and The Swing 5.

The Next 10 represents the top 10 members, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings. The Swing 5 includes the top five FedExCup points earners, not otherwise exempt, from the swing of Full-Field and Additional events preceding each Signature Event.

Below is an overview of timing for The Next 10 and The Swing 5 for the seven Signature Events, outside The Sentry.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 29-February 4) The Next 10 – from the final FedExCup Fall standings The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open The Genesis Invitational (February 12-18) The Next 10 – from the final FedExCup Fall standings The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10) The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through The Classic in The Palm Beaches The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Mexico Open at Vidanta and The Classic in The Palm Beaches RBC Heritage (April 15-21) The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through the Masters Tournament The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12) The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through AT&T Byron Nelson The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and AT&T Byron Nelson the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9) The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through RBC Canadian Open The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open Travelers Championship (June 17-23) The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through U.S. Open The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open



Signature Event eligibility will also include current season tournament winners (excluding Additional Events), PGA TOUR members inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking (through the preceding week) and four sponsor exemptions earmarked for PGA TOUR members. The three player-hosted invitationals will also have one tournament host exemption, which is not restricted to PGA TOUR members: the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption (The Genesis Invitational), the Arnold Palmer Cup Exemption (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and the Jack Nicklaus Award for NCAA Division I National Player of the Year (the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday).

The Wyndham Championship (August 5-11) concludes the FedExCup Regular Season and finalizes the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, which will award a doubled prize pool of $40 million, with $8 million going to the winner. Following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship is the 18th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for the first FedExCup Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 12-18) at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and are exempt for Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS in 2025.

From there, the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings advance to the BMW Championship (August 19-25), contested for the first time at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. Castle Pines Golf Club hosted a TOUR event, The International, from 1986-2006. Those 50 players are fully exempt for the following season and earn the additional distinction of qualifying for Signature Events in 2025, as well as THE PLAYERS.

After the BMW Championship, the top 30 will move on to the season-ending TOUR Championship (August 26-September 1) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta where the FedExCup champion will be crowned and awarded a record $25 million bonus.

As with the upcoming 2023 FedExCup Fall, the 2024 FedExCup Fall will finalize top 125 eligibility for the next season, providing exempt status for Full-Field Events, as well as a spot in THE PLAYERS. While players in the top 50 will continue to be eligible for FedExCup Fall events, players ranked No. 51 and beyond carry over their FedExCup Points from the Regular Season and FedEx St. Jude Championship and will continue to accumulate points through the FedExCup Fall toward their eligibility status for 2025. Additionally, the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup Fall are eligible for two Signature Events in 2025 as outlined above – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. This allows for trending players to emerge from the FedExCup Fall.

In addition to 500 FedExCup points, benefits of winning during the FedExCup Fall include a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, entry to the season-opening The Sentry and THE PLAYERS, as well as eligibility into those Major Championships that invite PGA TOUR winners.

Some additional items to note for 2024:

The 2024 FedExCup Regular Season and Playoffs include events contested in the United States (33), Mexico, Scotland (2), Canada, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The Sony Open in Hawaii (January 8-14), a Full-Field event, will mark the debut of the PGA TOUR’s new members from the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

Due to a crowded sports calendar, the Farmers Insurance Open (January 22-27) played in San Diego will feature a Saturday primetime finish on CBS/Paramount+ for the third consecutive season. The fifth annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will be played January 27-28.

Mexico’s national open, the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 19-25), moves to February after being contested in April 2023.

The TOUR will return to South Florida for the 52 nd playing of The Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 26-March 3) at PGA National Resort. The TOUR expects to announce a new title sponsor in the near future.

playing of The Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 26-March 3) at PGA National Resort. The TOUR expects to announce a new title sponsor in the near future. With support from Proud Partners Comcast Business, Optum and Morgan Stanley, THE PLAYERS Championship (March 11-17), the TOUR’s flagship event at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, will be contested for the 50th time in 2024.

With a new five-year title sponsor, the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 25-31) moves from the fall portion of the schedule to March.

The Myrtle Beach Classic (May 6-12), a 300-FedExCup point event played additionally the week of the Wells Fargo Championship, debuts at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. Other Additional Events in 2024 include the Puerto Rico Open (March 4-10), Corales Puntacana Championship (April 15-21), TBA event (July 8-14) and Barracuda Championship (July 15-21). The TOUR expects to make an announcement soon on the July 8-14 TBA event.

For the third consecutive season, three tournaments will be part of both the FedExCup and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai: Genesis Scottish Open (July 8-14), which is co-sanctioned by both Tours; the TBA event scheduled for July 8-14; and the Barracuda Championship (July 15-21), which allow access to DP World Tour members.

The RBC Canadian Open (May 27-June 2) returns to Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for the first time since 2019.

The PGA TOUR will not hold an event the week of July 29-August 4, when the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition will be contested at Le Golf National in Paris. The 2024 FedExCup Regular Season concludes the following week at the Wyndham Championship (August 5-11).

The 15th Presidents Cup (September 24-29) heads to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where the International Team, captained by Mike Weir, will face off against the U.S. Team, captained by Jim Furyk. The three Global Partners of the Presidents Cup are Citi, Cognizant and Rolex.

Domestically, the PGA TOUR season will be televised on CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Golf Channel/Peacock and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

