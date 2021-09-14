The Philippine women’s national team left for Uzbekistan this week to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
The Philippines are in Group F of the qualifiers and where they will take on Nepal and Hong Kong (ranked 78th) at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent.
|Date
|Time in Manila
|Match
|Venue
|18 Sept. 2021
|6:00 PM
|Nepal vs. Philippines
|JAR Stadium
|24 Sept. 2021
|6:00 PM
|Philippines vs. Hong Kong
|JAR Stadium
Under the guidance of head coach Marlon Maro, the team spent more than a month in the United States for training.
PHILIPPINE WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM
|Name
|Position
|Inna PALACIOS (captain)
|Goalkeeper
|Olivia DAVIES MCDANIEL
|Goalkeeper
|Isabelle MAPANAO
|Goalkeeper
|Ryley BUGAY
|Defender
|Sofia HARRISON
|Defender
|Chelo HODGES
|Defender
|Hali LONG (co-captain)
|Defender
|Tara SHELTON
|Defender
|Patricia TOMANON
|Defender
|Tahnai ANNIS
|Midfielder
|Sara CASTAÑEDA
|Midfielder
|Anicka CASTAÑEDA
|Midfielder
|Malea CESAR
|Midfielder
|Charisa LEMORAN
|Midfielder
|Rocelle MENDAÑO
|Midfielder
|Jessica MICLAT
|Midfielder
|Camille RODRIGUEZ
|Midfielder
|Alyssa UBE
|Midfielder
|Camille WILSON
|Midfielder
|Alisha DEL CAMPO
|Forward
|Arianna LEPAGE
|Forward
|Chandler MCDANIEL
|Forward
