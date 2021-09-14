The Philippine women’s national team left for Uzbekistan this week to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Philippines are in Group F of the qualifiers and where they will take on Nepal and Hong Kong (ranked 78th) at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent.

Date Time in Manila Match Venue
18 Sept. 2021 6:00 PM Nepal vs. Philippines JAR Stadium
24 Sept. 2021 6:00 PM Philippines vs. Hong Kong JAR Stadium

 

Under the guidance of head coach Marlon Maro, the team spent more than a month in the United States for training.

 

PHILIPPINE WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Name Position
Inna PALACIOS (captain) Goalkeeper
Olivia DAVIES MCDANIEL Goalkeeper
Isabelle MAPANAO Goalkeeper
Ryley BUGAY Defender
Sofia HARRISON Defender
Chelo HODGES Defender
Hali LONG (co-captain) Defender
Tara SHELTON Defender
Patricia TOMANON Defender
Tahnai ANNIS Midfielder
Sara CASTAÑEDA Midfielder
Anicka CASTAÑEDA Midfielder
Malea CESAR Midfielder
Charisa LEMORAN Midfielder
Rocelle MENDAÑO Midfielder
Jessica MICLAT Midfielder
Camille RODRIGUEZ Midfielder
Alyssa UBE Midfielder
Camille WILSON Midfielder
Alisha DEL CAMPO Forward
Arianna LEPAGE Forward
Chandler MCDANIEL Forward

 

