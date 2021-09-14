The Philippine women’s national team left for Uzbekistan this week to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Philippines are in Group F of the qualifiers and where they will take on Nepal and Hong Kong (ranked 78th) at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent.

Date Time in Manila Match Venue 18 Sept. 2021 6:00 PM Nepal vs. Philippines JAR Stadium 24 Sept. 2021 6:00 PM Philippines vs. Hong Kong JAR Stadium

Under the guidance of head coach Marlon Maro, the team spent more than a month in the United States for training.

PHILIPPINE WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Name Position Inna PALACIOS (captain) Goalkeeper Olivia DAVIES MCDANIEL Goalkeeper Isabelle MAPANAO Goalkeeper Ryley BUGAY Defender Sofia HARRISON Defender Chelo HODGES Defender Hali LONG (co-captain) Defender Tara SHELTON Defender Patricia TOMANON Defender Tahnai ANNIS Midfielder Sara CASTAÑEDA Midfielder Anicka CASTAÑEDA Midfielder Malea CESAR Midfielder Charisa LEMORAN Midfielder Rocelle MENDAÑO Midfielder Jessica MICLAT Midfielder Camille RODRIGUEZ Midfielder Alyssa UBE Midfielder Camille WILSON Midfielder Alisha DEL CAMPO Forward Arianna LEPAGE Forward Chandler MCDANIEL Forward

