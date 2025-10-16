The now-classic parade sees a host of MotoGP riders joined by Hall of Famer Casey Stoner on the ride across the Island.

You’ve heard about the penguins, but MotoGP’s very own Phillip Island parade is its own star attraction each year. Ahead of the 2025 Australian GP, MotoGP Hall of Famer Casey Stoner joined a host of stars from the current grid for the ride from San Remo across the island to the track.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), Indonesian GP winner Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and home hero Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) formed the MotoGP contingent alongside Stoner, with Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) representing for Moto2™ and Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) repping for Moto3™.

The route headed from San Remo and the bridge across the stunning scenery of Phillip Island to the track – where the riders and the hundreds of fans who joined them then headed round for a couple of (non-hooligan) laps. Check out the highlights of the event below!

